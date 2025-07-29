Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $3.37 Million Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,592 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 144,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 435,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 57,962 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.83. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.70 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.35%.

TSLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

