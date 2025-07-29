Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,919 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Henry Schein by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Henry Schein by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

HSIC stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

