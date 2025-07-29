Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.13% of Fulton Financial worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,676,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,383,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,554,000 after purchasing an additional 285,376 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fulton Financial news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 599,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,467.82. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $328.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.