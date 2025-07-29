Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.15 Million in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of Thor Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Thor Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THO opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $118.85.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

