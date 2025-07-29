Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.16 Million in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.30% of Artivion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Artivion during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AORT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp raised Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In other news, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,059 shares in the company, valued at $941,189.73. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,748 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $253,692.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 178,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,790. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

