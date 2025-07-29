Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.26 Million in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Arcosa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 12.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $113.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 12.58%.

In related news, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,199.84. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,406.40. This trade represents a 40.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

