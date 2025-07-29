Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.47 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $169.09 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.92 and a one year high of $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.58.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWI. Bank of America upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.88.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

