Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.56 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Doximity by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Doximity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $113,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $946,062.74. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,552.95. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,400,970 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCS. Evercore ISI upgraded Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

