Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.58 Million in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 158,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 940.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,168,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after buying an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Element Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

