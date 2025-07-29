Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.67 Million in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of Autoliv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,270,000 after acquiring an additional 641,895 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,433,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,275,000 after acquiring an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Autoliv by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,023,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,035,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,368,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $116.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.30. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

