Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.91 Million in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 1.27% of NVE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 185.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NVE in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NVE by 9,289.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $305.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15. NVE Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 23.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

