Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $4.04 Million in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $714,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 330.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $171.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

ITT Stock Up 0.5%

ITT stock opened at $162.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $162.94.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.