Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.48% of SunCoke Energy worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 141,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $706.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

