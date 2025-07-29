Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 377,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.25% of PACS Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PACS Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PACS Group by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 47,232 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PACS Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PACS Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PACS Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

PACS Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PACS stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. PACS Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

PACS Group Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

