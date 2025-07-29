Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.4%

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -114.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 14,665 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,799,542.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,686.17. The trade was a 28.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $647,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,300. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,227 shares of company stock worth $56,805,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

