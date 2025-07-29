Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.37, for a total value of $3,342,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,470,518.61. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total transaction of $11,895,918.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,262,037.52. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,186,872 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RBC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.17.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of RBC stock opened at $386.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.41 and its 200-day moving average is $352.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.65. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $260.53 and a 52-week high of $402.22.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.08%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

