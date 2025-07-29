Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.22% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEI. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,188,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,437,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, Director Aj Teague purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.77 per share, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 98,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,747.43. This represents a 1.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,039,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,634,364.06. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $267,150. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SEI opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

