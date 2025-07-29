Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 108,160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,374,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,160 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,140,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alphabet Trading Down 0.3%
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.29 and its 200-day moving average is $172.79.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
