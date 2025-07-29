Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 126,923 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 126,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.11% of United Community Banks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $450,141,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $310,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $195,766,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $148,763,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $113,536,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.5%

United Community Banks stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $35.38.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

