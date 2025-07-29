Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 7,840 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock opened at $419.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.48. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.44 and a 12-month high of $561.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.53.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James Financial lowered Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,580. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

