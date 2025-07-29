Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,566 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 177.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $665.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

