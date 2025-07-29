Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 11,308 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Nuvalent worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 10.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $1,250,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 61,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,563.40. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $439,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,260.88. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,645 shares of company stock worth $7,007,857. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

