Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 141,244 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,244 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,087,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 809.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,415,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,972 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,342,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,837,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,200,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 169.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

