Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 44,226 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,226 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Coursera were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COUR. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Coursera by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.20. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $52,773.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 293,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,633.20. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,770 shares of company stock worth $211,087 in the last three months. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coursera Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.