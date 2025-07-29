Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $4.25 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

Royal Gold Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $151.93 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.68 and a 12-month high of $191.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.40.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.