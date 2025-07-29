Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 119,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $876,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,839,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 89,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.64. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.03 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 94.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

