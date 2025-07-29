Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,670,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $127,038,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $108,048,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.48. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Expand Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

