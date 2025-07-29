Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 107,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.61%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

