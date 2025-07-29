Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 45,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RLI by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This trade represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI Price Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 18.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

