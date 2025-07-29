Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,622 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $81,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,286,000 after acquiring an additional 252,575 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 765,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 191,740 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,441,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $140.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average is $144.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

