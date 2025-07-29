Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 76,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,988,000 after purchasing an additional 88,142 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

