Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URBN. Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,483,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,134 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $40,544,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 756,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,177,000 after purchasing an additional 54,337 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ URBN opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on URBN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Baird R W upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URBN

Insider Activity

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $1,467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,440.96. This trade represents a 79.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $5,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,259. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.