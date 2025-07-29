Values Added Financial LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Values Added Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12.9% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 50.2% during the first quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 188,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $177.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,264,800 shares of company stock valued at $786,735,503 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

