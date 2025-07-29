Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Position Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Victory Capital worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,966,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,629,000 after buying an additional 79,240 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $5,605,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02). Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

