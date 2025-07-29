Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 19,799 Shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,023,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,912 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,516,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,498,000 after purchasing an additional 86,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,423,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,861,000 after purchasing an additional 55,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,249,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,495,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,156,000 after purchasing an additional 192,375 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.81. Gentex Corporation has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $31.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

