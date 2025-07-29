Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 337,116 Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 337,116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,356,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $187,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,056.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $199,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 202,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,175,434.10. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,269 shares of company stock worth $3,306,811. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ciena from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. Ciena Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.