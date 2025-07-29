Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 123,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of VOD opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

