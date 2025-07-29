Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Vontier were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vontier by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $975,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 5,158.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 71,186 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Stock Up 0.3%

Vontier stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Vontier Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.06 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 41.99%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. Barclays raised their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,932.32. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

