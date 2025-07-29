Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.50. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Insider Activity

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.