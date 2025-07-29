Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Position Lessened by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 7.6%

NYSE HCC opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $299.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

