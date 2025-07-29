Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,670,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $127,038,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $108,048,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Price Performance

EXE stock opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.78. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

