Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM stock opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

