Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Veritex by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 125,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $4,057,082.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 294,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,828.08. This represents a 29.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lavonda Renfro sold 53,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,729,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 60,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,567.42. The trade was a 47.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,531 shares of company stock worth $9,724,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VBTX

Veritex Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.03. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.91 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.