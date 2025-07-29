Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,530 Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after buying an additional 5,998,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after buying an additional 5,368,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,103,000 after buying an additional 5,271,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,079,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,238,000 after buying an additional 4,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.92.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

