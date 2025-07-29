Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 6,412 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

NASDAQ CPZ opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

