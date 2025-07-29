Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires 80,185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.9% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,383,677,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,025,322,000 after buying an additional 22,100,902 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16,993.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,898,000 after buying an additional 15,968,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,178,470,000 after buying an additional 10,135,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,635,878,000 after buying an additional 10,037,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.29 and its 200-day moving average is $172.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

