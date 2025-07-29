WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,441.16. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith bought 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,616,061.74. The trade was a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $175.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $217.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. WEX’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on WEX from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

