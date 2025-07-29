Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 2.4%

WPM stock opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $96.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

