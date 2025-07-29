White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock Holdings Lessened by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 866.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,788.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,786.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,818.52. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.81 and a beta of 0.36. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,666.22 and a 12-month high of $2,023.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

