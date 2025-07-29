Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 156,173 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 205,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 116,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 109,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.96 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

